Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Uber makes airport pickups easier ahead of busy spring break

TSA and Airlines for America project spring break volumes will surpass pre-pandemic levels

close
Melanie Lieberman, senior travel editor at The Points Guy, breaks down airlines’ most enticing offers for consumers looking to save on their next vacation. video

Travel expert says now is a ‘great time’ for the industry to spark excitement: Melanie Lieberman

Melanie Lieberman, senior travel editor at The Points Guy, breaks down airlines’ most enticing offers for consumers looking to save on their next vacation.

Uber announced a string of changes Tuesday that the ride share platform says will make hailing a ride at the airport easier. 

This includes making it easier to track down a driver at dozens of airports around the world, Jen You, head of product for rides at Uber, said in a blog post Tuesday

This comes just ahead of what's expected to be an extremely busy spring break. 

Airlines for America — which represents the largest U.S. carriers — and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) both projected that airport volumes will surpass pre-pandemic levels.  

SPRING BREAK: INTERNATIONAL BOOKINGS UP 30% WITH MANY SETTING SIGHTS ON EUROPE

Airlines for America, in particular, forecasted that 158 million people will travel this spring. An average of about 2.6 million per day are expected each day throughout March and April, according to its data. 

To make it easier to find your ride, Uber is adding step-by-step directions to guide users along their walk from their gate to the Uber pickup area. 

Uber logo on car

Uber driver Karim Amrani sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File / AP Newsroom)

The new wayfinding feature is available at over 30 airports across the globe, although the company plans to expand this feature at more locations in the coming months, according to You. 

NYC UBER DRIVERS STRIKING IN RESPONSE TO JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKING PAY RATE INCREASES

There will also be an ETA feature to help users "more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim." This feature is slated to become available in more than 400 airports around the world, You added. 

JFK International Airport New York City

Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, July 1, 2022. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 34.41 +0.53 +1.56%

Uber Reserve has also been expanded across most of the U.S. and Canada.  

Effective immediately, users can book rides up to 90 days in advance. This means users will be able to see the upfront price as well as receive details about their driver in advance of their trip. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Uber for Business will also roll out Business Comfort in select cities. This means there will be "an exclusive ride option for those traveling for work with a unique business-class experience," You said.