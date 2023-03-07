Uber makes airport pickups easier ahead of busy spring break

Uber announced a string of changes Tuesday that the ride share platform says will make hailing a ride at the airport easier.

This includes making it easier to track down a driver at dozens of airports around the world, Jen You, head of product for rides at Uber, said in a blog post Tuesday.

This comes just ahead of what's expected to be an extremely busy spring break.

Airlines for America — which represents the largest U.S. carriers — and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) both projected that airport volumes will surpass pre-pandemic levels.

SPRING BREAK: INTERNATIONAL BOOKINGS UP 30% WITH MANY SETTING SIGHTS ON EUROPE

Airlines for America, in particular, forecasted that 158 million people will travel this spring. An average of about 2.6 million per day are expected each day throughout March and April, according to its data.

To make it easier to find your ride, Uber is adding step-by-step directions to guide users along their walk from their gate to the Uber pickup area.

The new wayfinding feature is available at over 30 airports across the globe, although the company plans to expand this feature at more locations in the coming months, according to You.

NYC UBER DRIVERS STRIKING IN RESPONSE TO JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKING PAY RATE INCREASES

There will also be an ETA feature to help users "more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim." This feature is slated to become available in more than 400 airports around the world, You added.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 34.41 +0.53 +1.56%

Uber Reserve has also been expanded across most of the U.S. and Canada.

Effective immediately, users can book rides up to 90 days in advance. This means users will be able to see the upfront price as well as receive details about their driver in advance of their trip.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Uber for Business will also roll out Business Comfort in select cities. This means there will be "an exclusive ride option for those traveling for work with a unique business-class experience," You said.