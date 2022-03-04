Uber giving free rides between Ukraine border and multiple Polish cities

Uber is helping Ukrainian refugees get to safety in Poland.

As the war intensifies, the ride-share service announced that it is providing free unlimited rides between Ukraine's border and multiple Polish cities "to support refugees and their families."

As part of its "free rides as the border" announcement, the company also said its offering free rides for staff at Migrant Welcome Centers. Uber will also deliver goods to nonprofit warehouses in Poland for free.

"As the situation continues to deteriorate we are joining the international community’s response to take further actions to support Ukraine, ensuring our efforts have a direct and meaningful impact for those most in need of help," Uber said in an announcement.

Currently, the company is working with the International Red Cross to transport 60 tons of essential supplies collected in Romania to communities in Ukraine.

The company is also working to launch an in-app donation button to allow Uber riders worldwide, including in the U.S., to make donations to the International Rescue Committee . Uber pledged to match any donation made through this effort up to $1 million, on top of donating to the International Federation of Red Cross and World Food Program USA.

Meanwhile, inside Ukraine, the company paused all operations and is instead helping move Ukraine staff and their families "to other countries or to areas of Ukraine not currently in danger of the conflict."

"We remain committed to keeping cities moving and helping people travel during these difficult times, and we are assessing how to restore our services on a city-by-city basis, as soon as it is safe," the company said.

Uber has "provided advance payments to all drivers in Ukraine" and is exploring ways to help refugees work on the Uber platform in neighboring countries where it operates.