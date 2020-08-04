Uber extends voluntary work from home policy through June 2021

Uber is giving its employees the option to extend voluntary work from home through June 2021.

According to the company, employees will receive a $500 stipend for their home office setup, in addition to any previous expenses. The company will reevalutate the policy in Spring 2021 and will potentially make changes at the local or global level.

Meanwhile, Uber employees interested in returning to the office will be allowed to do so once their local office reopens.

In May, an Uber blog post said company officials continue to provide masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers to drivers and delivery workers. They are also providing information about the coronavirus pandemic through the company's COVID resource hub.

According to the company, 15 million masks have been given to drivers and delivery workers to date out of roughly 30 million purchased. The company has also distributed 800,000 cleaning supplies.

Uber has also launched online guides to help drivers and delivery employees navigate government relief and apply for financial support through the COVID-19 aid packages enacted by the federal government. The company also offers additional work opportunities through the company's Work Hub.

In addition, drivers and delivery workers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been told to self-quarantine are eligible for up to 14 days of financial assistance.

The move by the ridesharing company comes a week after Google extended its work-from-home policy through June 2021.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Apple have both given their employees the option to work from home through the end of the year. Twitter and Facebook have said they will let employees work from home indefinitely.

