Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Uber

Uber extends voluntary work from home policy through June 2021

Employees will receive a $500 stipend for their home office setup, in addition to any previous expenses.

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Uber is giving its employees the option to extend voluntary work from home through June 2021.

Continue Reading Below

According to the company, employees will receive a $500 stipend for their home office setup, in addition to any previous expenses. The company will reevalutate the policy in Spring 2021 and will potentially make changes at the local or global level.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UBERUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.32.68+1.49+4.78%

Meanwhile, Uber employees interested in returning to the office will be allowed to do so once their local office reopens.

MICROSOFT'S TIKTOK PURSUIT COULD LURE INTEREST FROM OTHER US BIDDERS

In May, an Uber blog post said company officials continue to provide masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers to drivers and delivery workers. They are also providing information about the coronavirus pandemic through the company's COVID resource hub.

According to the company, 15 million masks have been given to drivers and delivery workers to date out of roughly 30 million purchased. The company has also distributed 800,000 cleaning supplies.

A driver and passenger wearing protective masks exit the ride sharing pickup area in a car displaying Uber Technologies signage at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, May 4, 2020. Photographer: David Pau

Uber has also launched online guides to help drivers and delivery employees navigate government relief and apply for financial support through the COVID-19 aid packages enacted by the federal government. The company also offers additional work opportunities through the company's Work Hub.

In addition, drivers and delivery workers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been told to self-quarantine are eligible for up to 14 days of financial assistance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The move by the ridesharing company comes a week after Google extended its work-from-home policy through June 2021.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,473.30-9.46-0.64%
AAPLAPPLE INC.438.66+2.91+0.67%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,138.83+26.94+0.87%
TWTRTWITTER INC.36.35-0.04-0.11%
FBFACEBOOK INC.249.83-2.13-0.85%

Meanwhile, Amazon and Apple have both given their employees the option to work from home through the end of the year. Twitter and Facebook have said they will let employees work from home indefinitely.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS