Uber self-driving car crash: NTSB meeting to focus on cause

The National Transportation Safety Board will meet Tuesday to determine the probable cause of a crash involving an Uber self-driving car that killed a 49-year-old woman in March 2018.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office hasn't decided whether to file charges against the driver, Rafaela Vasquez, who was watching "The Voice" on her smartphone at the time of the crash. Uber will not face criminal charges, prosecutors decided in March.

It was the first fatality in the country involving a self-driving vehicle.

Uber pulled its self-driving program out of Arizona shortly after the crash that killed Elaine Herzberg.

The NTSB's recent report on the crash in suburban Phoenix says the Uber vehicle couldn't anticipate the actions of jaywalkers.

The report also says the SUV wasn't designed to slam on the brakes to reduce the severity of an unavoidable accident.

Vasquez was driving a 2017 Volvo XC90 modified with an Uber Advanced Technologies Group developmental automated driving system. She was not injured in the crash.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was heavily criticized earlier this month after comparing the Saudi Arabian government's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the accidental killing of Herzberg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.