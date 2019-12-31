U-Haul to begin nicotine-free hiring policy

If you want to "get your career moving" with U-Haul International, you better nix that smoking habit. The do-it-yourself moving and storage company is slated to become the first in its field to decline applicants who use nicotine.

Continue Reading Below

Beginning Feb. 1, the company is implementing a nicotine-free hiring policy throughout 21 states as part of its commitment to empowering a healthier workforce, the company said.

"We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members," said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul’s chief of staff. "This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey."

Employees who were hired before the policy takes effect will not be impacted, the Phoenix-based company said.

EMPLOYEE WELLNESS PROGRAMS DO PAY OFF, THE RESEARCH IS WRONG

The policy comes just after U-Haul broke ground on a conference and fitness center to benefit its employees in Arizona, which is one of the states where is it lawful to decline to hire someone if they use nicotine products, according to the company.

The other states affected by this policy include: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is working to create one of the healthiest corporate cultures throughout its offices in the United States and Canada.

Through its "Healthier You" program, team members are offered an array of benefits and resources “to become the best version of themselves” by assisting them in four areas: health, mindset, nutrition and fitness.

"If we take care for our Team Members, they will take care of our customers." - Jessica Lopez, U-Haul’s chief of staff

The company has more than 10,000 employees according to the company’s LinkedIn, which lists nearly 3,000 new job openings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS