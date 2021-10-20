Only 2 states left with average gas prices under $3 per gallon – but it won't last

Oklahoma and Texas are the only two states in the nation where the average price of gas still sits below $3 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan.

But drivers in those states won't be lucky for too much longer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Prices in Texas and Oklahoma are averaging at $2.99 and $2.97 per gallon, respectively. However, prices in those states will likely rise "in the next few days," De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted.

"By the weekend, we'll see no states with an average of under $3/gal, it'll be the first time in over 2,500 days since that last occurred," De Haan said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier this week, De Haan told FOX Business that the rising gas prices are continuing "to eat away at consumers' buying power."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Since then the national average has risen to $3.35 per gallon, according to De Haan and relief won't be in the near future.

"I don't believe we'll see much relief by Thanksgiving as the energy issues that have caused the rising prices don't look like they'll be quickly solved," De Haan said, citing the natural gas shortages in Europe and China's struggle with finding coal to burn for electricity.

RISING GAS PRICES HINDERING CONSUMERS' BUYING POWER, INDUSTRY EXPERT SAYS

Although "no one is immune from these hikes," California is feeling the most pain "with prices now nearing all-time records," according to De Haan.

Prices in California are hovering around an average of $4.50 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.