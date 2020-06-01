Trump threatens to deploy U.S. military to quell riots across the country

President Trump has threatened to deploy the United States military to "restore safety and civility in America" if governors refuse to deploy the National Guard to put an end to riots across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Continue Reading Below

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans," Trump said. "Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

The move would require Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 213-year old law established in 1807 giving the president the authority to deploy active-duty U.S. troops.

TRUMP CALLS ON STATE TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD: WHAT ARE MEMBERS PAID?

Trump vowed that justice will be served for George Floyd and his family but said we "cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob."

NEW YORK CITY IMPOSES 11 PM CURFEW AMID FLOYD PROTESTS

Trump specifically targeted the protests in Washington from Sunday night calling them a "total disgrace."

He warned that the government will strictly enforce a 7 p.m. curfew for the city and that those inciting violence will be held accountable.

"Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Trump said. "I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The news comes following an announcement from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday that the White House would establish a command center to help state and local governments put an end to violent protests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS