Trump calls on states to deploy National Guard: What are members paid?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump on Monday recommended that state governors mobilize their National Guard members to stop protests from turning violent or destructive.

During a press conference in the Rose Garden said state leaders need to establish “an overwhelming law enforcement presence” until the violence has subsided.

“Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” Trump said.

A senior U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News on Monday that the National Guard within Washington, D.C. had been activated.

An additional 200 to 250 active duty military police will also be in the nation’s capital to help with security. Members of the National Guard from five states -- Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware, Utah and New York -- have been sent to D.C., the senior U.S. defense official said.

STOCKS SHRUG OFF WEEKEND RIOTS, JUNE BEGINS ON HIGH NOTE

Members of the National Guard are paid less than members of the other military branches because they only devote a select amount of time to training and drills, unless they are deployed. When deployed, they earn active duty pay.

Members are paid based on rank, job and education level, according to the service. The more time an individual serves, the more he or she will earn.

Here’s a look at some estimates of what Army National Guard soldiers can be paid:

E-1 Private with 1 year of service

Weekend drill pay: $231

Annual training pay: $809

Active duty monthly: $1,733

Annual total: $3,582

E-2 Private with 5 years of service

Weekend drill pay: $259

Annual training pay: $906

Active duty monthly: $1,942

Annual total: $4,014

E-9 Sergeant Major with 10 years of service

Weekend drill pay: $730

Annual training pay: $2,554

Active duty monthly: $5,473

Annual total: $11,311

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Warrant Officer 5 with 30 years of service

Weekend drill pay $1,275

Annual training pay: $4,461

Active duty monthly: $9,560

Annual total: $19,758

O-2 Lieutenant with 5 years of service

Weekend drill pay: $685

Annual training pay: $2,397

Active duty monthly: $5,136

Annual total: $10,613

O-6 Colonel with 20 years of service

Weekend drill pay: $1,452

Annual training pay: $5,082

Active duty monthly: $10,891

Annual total: $22,508

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.