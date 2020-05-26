Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Hong Kong

Trump signals possible crackdown on China this week over Hong Kong national security law

Trump said actions on China could be announced 'over the next couple of days'

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump says he will discuss possible sanctions against China for its actions against the protests in Hong Kong and restrictions on certain visas on students and researchers from China during the next couple of days.video

Trump administration discussing sanctions against China

President Trump says he will discuss possible sanctions against China for its actions against the protests in Hong Kong and restrictions on certain visas on students and researchers from China during the next couple of days.

President Trump signaled a crackdown on China may be coming sometime this week for its proposed national security legislation that would curb Hong Kong's autonomy.

Continue Reading Below

"We’re doing something now," Trump said Tuesday during an event for seniors in the Rose Garden. "I think you’ll find it very interesting but I won’t be talking about it today, I’ll talk about it over the next couple of days.”

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A source familiar with the discussions told FOX Business the White House is looking at a variety of different policy options regarding Hong Kong along with sending a message to China that the U.S. is taking the matter "very seriously."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Tuesday the president is "displeased with China’s efforts and...it’s hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over."

HONG KONG MEDIA MOGUL: TRUMP CAN HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE BY HALTING TECH SALES TO COUNTRY

The controversial measure goes against Hong Kong's Basic Law, which says such proposals must be passed by the city government. Critics argue the legislation would override the city's “one country, two systems” principle, which has been in place since the colony was handed over to China by Britain in 1997.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Lam tried again Tuesday to defend a new national security law that China's parliament is going to impose on Hong Kong.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, has pushed back against criticism of the legislation, saying there's “no need for us to worry” about a potential threat to the city's civil rights.

“Hong Kong has proven that we uphold and preserve those values,” Lam said. “Hong Kong needs this piece of legislation for the bigger benefit of the great majority of Hong Kong people.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chief White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday he believes China imposing the law would be a mistake.

"I think China is making a big mistake, frankly," Kudlow said. "They're supposed to have one country and two systems, and now we're seeing an attempt, I think, to have one country and only one system."

Kudlow added that the United States is willing to cover the cost for American companies overseas in China to bring their supply chains and production home.

"We welcome any American companies in Hong Kong or China mainland, we will do what we can for full expensing and pay the cost of moving if they return their supply chains and their production to the United States," Kudlow said.

Image 1 of 7

Pro-democracy protesters march during a protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020.  (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The comments come just days after thousands took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest the legislation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.