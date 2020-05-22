Hong Kong's future as global city at risk

Hong Kong’s future as a global city hangs in the balance as Beijing considers a national security bill that bypasses its legislature.

The bill, which goes against Hong Kong’s Basic Law that says such measures must be passed by city legislature, would quash the “one country, two systems” principle that has allowed the global financial hub to flourish since Britain’s 1997 handover to China.

“The erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy will undermine the foundation of its economic success as an international city within China,” wrote Mark Williams, chief Asia economists at the research firm Capital Economics. “And it is a reminder that the priority of the party is control, even if it comes at an economic cost.”

Hong Kong was ranked as the world’s third-most prominent financial center, trailing only New York and London, according to a May 2019 survey from global advisor Duff & Phelps.

Hong Kong’s economy was shoved into a recession last fall after months of pro-democracy protests that pushed back against Beijing’s efforts to forgo extradition laws and sparked renewed concerns the city’s independence was in jeopardy.

The protests, which ceased around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but remain ongoing, resulted in sharp drop in visits from mainland China, the lifeblood of the economy. Mainlanders account for 76 percent of all tourist visits.

Hong Kong’s economy suffered further in the first quarter of this year. The city posted its steepest contraction on record. The city's economy shrunk8.9 percent year-over-year, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted activity and caused supply-chain disruptions.

Economic activity has shown signs of rebounding as officials have been able to contain the spread of the virus. However, the continuation of mass protests would delay the recovery and “pose a downside risk” to Capital Economics’ forecast of a 5.5 percent contraction in gross domestic product this year, Williams wrote.

Beijing tightening control over Hong Kong and essentially making it a part of mainland China, could put the special treatment received under the 1992 U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act at risk.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday that any decision “impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory.”

Without the protection of the act, Hong Kong could lose access to sensitive U.S. technologies and fall subject to tariffs.

In addition, Hong Kong would risk “being eclipsed by Shanghai in finance and other mainland ports in trade and logistics,” Williams wrote.