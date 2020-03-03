Trump foes Rosie O'Donnell, Michael Cohen to pen tell-all book

Rosie O’Donnell is working with Michael Cohen on his on a tell-all book about his time as President Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” Page Six reported.

O’Donnell has been outspoken about her dislike of the commander-in-chief and reached out to Cohen in writing while the disgraced attorney has been incarcerated in a federal penitentiary in Otisville, New York, according to the report.

“Rosie and Michael have bonded over Trump, and she’s helping him with his book, which is now highly critical of the president,” sources told the outlet.

Sources also told Page Six that O’Donnell has since gone to visit Cohen at the medium-security facility. Neither party commented on the claims to Page Six.

Cohen turned on Trump in the summer of 2018, after a decade as his personal lawyer, fixer and “take a bullet” loyalist.

He is now serving a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made to protect his former boss. He’s expected to be released at the end of November 2021, Bureau of Prison records show.

Trump called Cohen a “bad lawyer and “fraudster” and accused him of lying under oath in a March 2019 tweet, shortly after the ex-attorney testified on Capitol Hill.

The president and O’Donnell, a former co-host on “The View,” have also been known to throw jabs at each other via the media and social media. Trump has in the past reportedly described O’Donnell as “crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb,” on Twitter, and once called her a “big, fat pig.”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell once joked about pushing Trump “off a cliff.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.