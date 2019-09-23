Michael Cohen is 'Mr. Mayor' at Otisville prison where he's serving 3-year sentence

President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has been dubbed “Mr. Mayor” by the other inmates at the federal correction facility in Otisville, New York, where he’s serving time after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and tax evasion, according to a report.

“People wish Michael Cohen is getting beaten up every day in prison — but he’s literally the mayor of the prison,” his attorney, David Schwartz, told Page Six. “He’s a celebrity in the jail. Everybody is coming up and shaking his hand. He’s enjoying hanging out with the other inmates.”

Cohen, 53, is serving a three-year sentence in Federal Correctional Institution Otisville, where he has lost weight and even has a job, Schwartz said.

“Michael has a job fixing fire hydrants. He really enjoys his work. He looks great — he is tan, works out every day and has lost more than 30 pounds. He sleeps in a cubicle with a bed, night table and a desk … He is basically very unstressed. The only downside is he misses his family.”

Meanwhile, Cohen allegedly responded to Page Six’s report that Omarosa Manigault Newman visited him at the Orange County facility, writing in a note to the outlet: “Omarosa is not my spiritual advisor (I’m Jewish). She is not my emotional advisor (She is a friend). She did not come to Otisville … as she has not yet been approved for visitation.”

Other noteworthy inmates at the facility include ex-NFL player Darren Sharper, who is serving an 18-year sentence in connection to accusations he drugged and raped women, and Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, who tweeted after he was released earlier this month.