President Trump and Melania wish the nation a merry Christmas

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wished the nation a merry Christmas and happy New Year in a video on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas," the first lady began in the video, which cuts from a shot of President Trump and her sitting in front of a Christmas tree to scenes of the White House decorated for the holidays.

President Trump then explained the meaning of Christmas and why Americans celebrate the holiday.

"At this sacred time of year, Christians celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and rejoice in his love for every person," he said.

"We give thanks to the millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holy season to our families, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need," he added.

Melania Trump followed by mentioning other groups that deserve thanks, including members of the military, police officers and everyone in law enforcement.

The president encouraged prayers for those military members stationed overseas and said, "We renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world."

"On behalf of the entire Trump family, we wish everyone a joyous and merry Christmas and a very happy, happy New Year," the president concluded.

