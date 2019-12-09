Melania Trump brings 'spirit of America' to Toys for Tots

In the spirit of Christmas, first lady Melania Trump visited the Marine Toys for Tots program at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Monday to sort toys for children in need.

“I see much of the spirit of America in the Marines Toys for Tots program,” Trump said, connecting the toy drive to the White House’s "Spirit of America" decoration theme this Christmas.

According to Toys for Tots, the goal of the program is to “bring the joy of Christmas” and “send a message of hope” to less fortunate American children.

Trump said that there are many ways to give back to communities all over the world.

“Whether it’s a Christmas gift to a child in London, donating school supplies to children in Africa, assembling comfort kits for troops deployed overseas, or showing kindness to a stranger, your actions can forever change the lives of someone in need,” Trump said.

Toys for Tots, she said, has proven that the idea of giving back is a timeless one and can be done at all ages.

The Toys for Tots program began in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and was formed as a recognized not-for-profit charity in 1991. The program now distributes an average of 18 million toys annually to 7 million less fortunate children.

Trump encourages all Americans to think about ways they can give back to their communities this Christmas season.

