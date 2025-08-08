Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz's confronts pierogi stand again; accused of 'misgendering' chef

The clash between Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer widely recognized for representing Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump, and a Martha's Vineyard pierogi stand escalated again after the stand refused to serve him a second time.

Dershowitz approached Good Pierogi at the West Tisbury Farmers Market again on Wednesday, requesting they sell to him, though tensions flared when observers said he misgendered the chef, Krem Miskevich, referring to them as "he." Miskevich corrected him, reminding Dershowitz that their pronouns are they/them, according to several reports. Dershowitz responded that he was happy to use any pronouns the chef preferred, insisting that the real point of contention lay in his politics, according to multiple reports.

The incident followed an earlier refusal of service on July 30, when Dershowitz was allegedly turned away over his political views, prompting the retired Harvard law professor to pursue legal action against the farmers' market.

In a 30-minute video posted to his YouTube channel last week, Dershowitz announced plans to sue the West Tisbury Farmers Market, claiming he had been discriminated against after being turned away the first time from the pierogi stand while trying to buy the kind his grandmother used to make.

In the YouTube video, Dershowitz explained that he had frequented the market every Wednesday for decades. However, this time, he picked up orange juice and corn before heading to the pierogi stand, which is in a booth he had visited before. But the chef told him they didn’t approve of his politics or the people he had represented, and refused to serve him.

Dershowitz said in the video that the week before, he walked around the market with a shirt that said "Proud American Zionist," which he believes is what triggered this spat.

"He didn't approve of my politics so he wouldn't serve me," he said.

During the initial confrontation, Dershowitz said he had reminded the vendor that Massachusetts law prohibits refusing service based on race, religion or sexual orientation.

"You couldn't say I don't serve black people, you couldn't say I don't serve gay people, you couldn't say I don't serve Jews," he said in the clip, recapping the incident.

Dershowitz reportedly made the same argument when police arrived to escort him away from the stand.

After the incident sparked a media frenzy, the pierogi stand defended its actions on social media, citing its "legally-justified decision to not sell our pierogi to Alan Dershowitz, a figure recognized locally and nationally."

"When he came to our booth, I experienced a surge of emotion. As a chef, I love to share what I cook with the public, regardless of who they are. In this case, what was in the forefront of my mind was the fact that this was the high-profile attorney who represented several sexual predators and abusers including Jeffrey Epstein," Miskevich said in the post.