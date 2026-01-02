Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Economy
Published

Trump advisor predicts Miami will dethrone NYC as financial capital under new progressive mayor

David Sacks warns Zohran Mamdani's socialist agenda will drive capital and talent to Florida

close
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., joins 'Varney & Co.' to weigh in on whether NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will follow through on his agenda, the Trump administration’s rollout of rural health funds as Obamacare subsidies expire, and the 2026 midterms. video

Mamdani is the face of the Democratic Party at midnight, GOP lawmaker says

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., joins 'Varney & Co.' to weigh in on whether NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will follow through on his agenda, the Trump administration’s rollout of rural health funds as Obamacare subsidies expire, and the 2026 midterms.

Trump's Crypto Czar David Sacks is predicting that Miami will dethrone New York City as the nation's financial capital following the swearing-in of socialist Zohran Mamdani as the city’s 111th mayor.

Sacks, a venture capitalist that was appointed as Trump's influential advisor on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, said in a post on X that if progressive policies continue, it will drive New York's capital and talent to migrate to the "Sunshine State."

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez replied to Sacks on X, saying companies collectively managing more than $13 trillion in assets under management have already moved an office or headquarters to Miami.

Sacks also argued that progressive policies in San Francisco would push talent and investment to Austin, Texas, making it the new tech capital. The California city recently advanced some of the most aggressive progressive policies in the country. Earlier this month, the city’s Democratic mayor, Daniel Lurie, signed an ordinance establishing a "Reparations Fund" that could eventually grant eligible Black residents up to $5 million for alleged historic discrimination and displacement.

NYC DEM SOCIALIST ZOHRAN MAMDANI WINS PRIMARY ELECTION: WHAT IS HIS ECONOMIC AGENDA

The measure, passed by the Board of Supervisors and signed by Lurie, creates a legal framework for the fund but does not allocate city money or guarantee payments

NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE'S RENT FREEZE PLAN COULD WORSEN HOUSING CRISIS, EXPERTS WARN

NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during in NYC

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during the United Federation of Teachers mayoral forum in New York on May 17, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Sacks announced in a separate post on X this week that Craft Ventures opened an office in Austin. It provoked a response from Tesla's Elon Musk who replied: "Welcome to Texas! No one will fight harder for the independent and free spirit of Texas than people who know it’s like when that’s taken away." 

On New Year's Day, Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, was officially sworn in as mayor in a midnight ceremony by New York Attorney General Letitia James. During his inauguration ceremony, Mamdani promised to "lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity," echoing his campaign which centered on making New York City more affordable.

BILLIONAIRE CEO WARNS HE'LL CLOSE GROCERY STORES IF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST CANDIDATE WINS NYC MAYOR RACE

In November, Mamdani decisively defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, capping a rapid rise in his political career. However, his progressive agenda faced significant pushback from business leaders who viewed his policies as a direct threat to capitalism.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mamdani’s platform focused on a slate of issues popular with socialists in the Democratic Party, including raising the minimum wage, increasing taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, tightening regulations on delivery apps, investing in affordable housing, and creating city-owned grocery stores. 

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.