White House AI czar blasts blue states for inserting 'woke ideology' into artificial intelligence

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks called out blue states Tuesday for inserting "woke" ideology into artificial intelligence as the Trump administration moves to cut what he described as "unnecessary" regulations on the rapidly developing technology.

"In terms of some of these unnecessary regulations, you look at a state like Colorado, they have outlawed a thing they call algorithmic discrimination. What that means is that if an AI model creates what they call a disparate impact on a protected group, then that is illegal. And not just the business that makes the decision is liable, but the AI developer is liable. How are they even supposed to know all the ways that their AI model is going to be used?" he asked on "Kudlow."

Sacks continued, accusing left-wing ideologues of finding ways to force developers to add a "DEI layer" to their models to avoid creating a "disparate impact" on protected groups.

REP PRESSLEY PUSHES AI CIVIL RIGHTS ACT, AIMED TO ‘ESPECIALLY’ PROTECT BLACK, BROWN AND MARGINALIZED PEOPLE

"That raises very serious First Amendment concerns," he said.

"We don't like seeing blue states trying to insert their woke ideology in AI models, and we really want to try and stop that."

Sacks also criticized state politicians for exploiting anxieties about AI to introduce new regulations, noting that such measures are being shaped by "horror stories" that have yet to be backed by data.

DESANTIS SAYS FLORIDA CAN REGULATE AI DESPITE TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER: ‘WE HAVE A RIGHT TO DO THIS'

"It's very much a knee-jerk reaction, and we don't need 1,000 bills at the state level," he said.

"That just tells you how out of proportion this reaction is."

Sacks said addressing child safety concerns remains an important priority as the administration builds out a future framework for AI while the technology continues to advance.