Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

White House AI czar blasts blue states for inserting 'woke ideology' into artificial intelligence

David Sacks targets Colorado's algorithmic discrimination law as Trump administration moves to cut AI regulations

White House A.I. and crypto ‘czar’ David Sacks discusses President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking state-level AI rules and pushing for a single national standard on ‘Kudlow.’ video

White House pushes for single national AI regulation

White House A.I. and crypto ‘czar’ David Sacks discusses President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking state-level AI rules and pushing for a single national standard on ‘Kudlow.’

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks called out blue states Tuesday for inserting "woke" ideology into artificial intelligence as the Trump administration moves to cut what he described as "unnecessary" regulations on the rapidly developing technology.

"In terms of some of these unnecessary regulations, you look at a state like Colorado, they have outlawed a thing they call algorithmic discrimination. What that means is that if an AI model creates what they call a disparate impact on a protected group, then that is illegal. And not just the business that makes the decision is liable, but the AI developer is liable. How are they even supposed to know all the ways that their AI model is going to be used?" he asked on "Kudlow."

Sacks continued, accusing left-wing ideologues of finding ways to force developers to add a "DEI layer" to their models to avoid creating a "disparate impact" on protected groups.

REP PRESSLEY PUSHES AI CIVIL RIGHTS ACT, AIMED TO ‘ESPECIALLY’ PROTECT BLACK, BROWN AND MARGINALIZED PEOPLE 

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks

David Sacks, White House Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Crypto czar, during The White House Digital Assets Summit in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 7.  (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"That raises very serious First Amendment concerns," he said.

"We don't like seeing blue states trying to insert their woke ideology in AI models, and we really want to try and stop that."

Sacks also criticized state politicians for exploiting anxieties about AI to introduce new regulations, noting that such measures are being shaped by "horror stories" that have yet to be backed by data.

DESANTIS SAYS FLORIDA CAN REGULATE AI DESPITE TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER: ‘WE HAVE A RIGHT TO DO THIS'

The Microsoft Copilot AI page is seen in this illustration photo taken in Warsaw, Poland on 05 December, 2023. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Microsoft Copilot AI page is seen in this illustration photo taken in Warsaw, Poland on Dec. 5, 2023. The Trump administration is discouraging "knee-jerk" reactions to anxieties surrounding AI. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It's very much a knee-jerk reaction, and we don't need 1,000 bills at the state level," he said.

"That just tells you how out of proportion this reaction is." 

Sacks said addressing child safety concerns remains an important priority as the administration builds out a future framework for AI while the technology continues to advance.

