Trump administration nearing deals with drugmakers on discounted weight loss medications: report

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, whose weight loss-related drugs have created a frenzy, are working with the Trump administration on a deal that would cut the cost of the lowest doses of their popular drugs to $149 for a month's supply, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

As part of the deal, which could be announced as soon as Thursday, the drugs would be sold through TrumpRx, a forthcoming government-run initiative expected to launch next year that will connect consumers directly with drug manufacturers to purchase discounted prescription drugs without insurance.

Under the deal, Medicare and Medicaid would also cover the drugs for weight loss, effectively boosting the number of patients who can access the drug, the sources told the Journal.

FDA APPROVES ELI LILLY'S TIRZEPATIDE FOR WEIGHT LOSS

A Novo Nordisk spokesperson told FOX Business the company "is engaged in constructive discussions with the administration regarding the Most Favored Nation executive order," which is aimed at lowering U.S. drug prices by requiring that Medicare pay no more for certain prescription drugs than the lowest price paid by other developed countries.

"We remain focused on improving patient access and affordability, and we will continue to work to find solutions that help people access the medication they need," the spokesperson said. Novo Nordisk did not comment on the particular deal.

ELI LILLY CUTS COST OF CERTAIN ZEPBOUND DOSES BY AT LEAST 50%

Eli Lilly told FOX Business it is also in discussions with the administration "to further expand patient access, preserve innovation and promote the affordability of our medicines." It declined to offer specific details about the discussion.

However, the sources said President Donald Trump could make an announcement as soon as Thursday alongside pharmaceutical executives.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also declined to comment on the specifics of the deal during a press conference Tuesday but said the president has previously noted that this has been a big priority for the administration.

ELI LILLY'S MOUNJARO IS MORE EFFECTIVE FOR WEIGHT LOSS THAN OZEMPIC, STUDY SAYS

"I won't get ahead of the president on any future announcements, but I will echo his strong commitment to bringing down drug prices in this country," Leavitt said. "And you've heard it directly from Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Marty McCaffrey and his entire Health and Human Services team how committed the president is to bringing down the cost of drugs."

She also said the administration has been working with the "pharmaceutical companies to do that every day."

Both companies have already launched their own direct-to-consumer platforms aimed at expanding patient access by limiting the barriers new patients face.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Novo Nordisk launched its platform, NovoCarePharmacy, in March, allowing patients who couldn’t afford the standard list price or lacked insurance coverage for its highly coveted drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

Lilly's platform, LillyDirect, which launched in early 2024, allows some consumers who lack insurance or who are insured or lack adequate coverage to access Zepbound and Mounjaro directly from Eli Lilly without going through insurance.