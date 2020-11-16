Truly Hard Seltzer launches essential worker holiday contest that includes a private jet

Truly Hard Seltzer has launched a travel giveaway initiative to benefit essential workers.

The beverage company partnered with private aviation company Wheels Up to kick off a “Truly Together for the Holidays” contest, it announced Monday.

Family and friends can nominate people they know for a chance to travel home by private jet.

“We know holiday travel is a little nerve wracking this year, but let’s make this holiday season extra special for the essential workers we’ve depended on all year long,” a representative for Truly Hard Seltzer wrote to FOX Business.

Nominations can include, health care professionals, grocery store workers, teachers and any other essential workers who have been on the front lines or “really showed up this year” while the global coronavirus pandemic has challenged billions of people.

"Truly believes in celebrating our drinkers and bringing them joy in big and small ways," said Don Lane, a vice president of marketing for Truly Hard Seltzer, in a press release. "We have been inspired by all of the people who have stepped up this year and are humbled to help bring a few essential workers home for the holidays so they can celebrate and make memories with friends and family."

A nomination form is open on the Truly Hard Seltzer website, which asks nominators to enter contact information and share three to five sentences on why they think their nominee should win. Truly is also accepting nominations on Twitter if users hashtag their posts with #TrulyHomeAgain and explain why their nominee deserves to win.

Since a selection of Truly’s beverages and swag will be available on the Wheels Up flights, the contest is requiring nominees to be of legal drinking age.

Entries must be sent in by Friday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST for consideration.

Winner selection and travel dates have not been specified. Though, it appears that it may occur at some point in December.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed brief on the many health considerations travelers should take into account if they are visiting others throughout the holiday season.

This may include keeping gatherings small in number and /or short in length, wearing face masks, adhering to social-distancing, finding a place to interact outdoors and more.