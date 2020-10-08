Truly Hard Seltzer releases fully customizable Dream Pack, allows consumers to mix and match flavors

This one is for the dreamers – the Truly dreamers, that is.

The popular hard seltzer brand Truly has created a Dream Pack, but instead of it choosing a mix of its 16 flavors, it is allowing fans to mix and match their own bespoke carton.

Each pack comes with 12 Truly cans that you can handpick from the classic brand flavors like classic lemonade, grapefruit or the more adventurous hybrid watermelon and kiwi. Though, if you want to turn your 12 pack into a 3 pack and only choose three separate flavors to fill it with, you’re allowed.

"Truly Hard Seltzer is here to give you what you do want - a one-of-a-kind, customizable Dream Pack that allows YOU to fill a 12-pack with any of your favorite Truly flavors," the product description reads.

The customizable boxes are available for a limited time via givethembeer.com. Each custom box retails for $29 and comes with a branded koozie, Delish reported.

In the past handful of months, the hard seltzer market has spiked. During the July 4th weekend, hard seltzers reached record sales according to a Nielson report. The fast-growing beverage category reached nearly $1.16 billion.

And the market just continues to get more saturated. In July, Coca-Cola announced it would be entering the hard seltzer market with its drink Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which is expected to be distributed in U.S. markets in 2021.