Costco selling $17.5K private jet membership that lasts 1 year

If you’re worried about flying commercial because of the pandemic, Costco might be able to help you out -- you’ll just need $17,500.

The wholesale retailer sells a one-year membership to a private jet charter company called Wheels Up, which allows members to book a private jet “as easily as a ride share or short-term vacation rental,” the product description says.

Although the $17,499.99 membership is quite a hefty fee, it also comes with a $3,500 Costco Shop Card and $4,000 worth of flight credit.

Other benefits include “dedicated account management,” a one-year membership with Inspirato, a luxury vacation rental subscription service and “guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability up to 365 days a year,” according to the description.

Members can either buy an additional “Fund Program” with lower rates and lower billable fly times, or they can “pay as they fly,” according to the product description.

The Wheels Up fleet includes more than 300 private aircraft as well as more than 1,250 partner aircraft.

The company also promises enhanced health and safety measures through its “Safe Passage” program, which includes having all Wheels Up aircraft getting an anti-microbial shield treatment at least every 90 days and having all seats and interior surfaces sanitized between every flight, the website says.

The Wheels Up membership can be found online in the “Electronics” category, or in-store with other gift cards, according to The Washington Post.

