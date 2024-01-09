Tropicana removes letters 'A' and 'I' from name to highlight natural ingredients: 'Never artificial'

Tropicana is removing the letters "A" and "I" from some of its orange juice bottles as a cheeky statement about artificial intelligence, the company announced this week.

The beverage brand introduced "Tropcn" in a press release on Tuesday, saying the move is "to celebrate the leading orange juice brand's natural ingredients."

The company is not permanently removing the letters from its name, but limited-edition versions of "Tropcn" Pure Premium orange juice have been randomly dispersed in grocery stores across the U.S.

"Each week, there seems to be a new development in artificial intelligence," Tropicana explained in a statement. "Each new AI advancement seemingly brings us closer to the artificial world and further from the natural."

FLORIDA ORANGE PRODUCTION DOWN 32% FROM LAST SEASON, USDA SAYS

"America's favorite OJ has been made from natural oranges, picked at the pinnacle of ripeness, and squeezed within 24 hours to create 100% juice for more than 75 years," the company added, saying that its juice is "never artificial."

Tropicana said that it will be releasing a limited-edition package of its "Tropcn" orange juice at CES 2024, a convention in Las Vegas.

But orange juice fans can try their luck finding the rare bottles in Kroger-affiliated grocery stores this month.

PRICE OF ORANGE JUICE ON THE RISE AMID FORECASTS OF SMALLEST CROP SINCE 1945

Lucky customers who come across the "Tropcn" bottles can scan the product's barcode for a chance to win a trip to the Sunshine State. The contest starts Tuesday and ends on February 4.

Details about the contest can be found at www.tropcn.com.

"Our limited-edition run of 'Tropcn' orange juice bottles represents our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality 100% orange juice to Americans," CEO of Tropicana Brands Group's North American business unit Monica McGurk said in a statement. "Since 1954, Tropicana has been at the forefront, innovating ways to bring fresh-tasting orange juice from natural oranges to breakfast tables nationwide."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Artificial just isn't in our DNA," McGurk added.