Tropical Storm Nicole: Over 2K Florida flights disrupted

Numerous flights are being disrupted and some airports ceased operations entirely on Thursday after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

More than 1,200 flights in, out of and across the United States were canceled as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday as the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Over 1,000 flights have been delayed.

Nicole remains a sprawling tropical storm, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida early Thursday while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas. Damaging winds extended as far as 450 miles from the center in some directions as the storm turned northward over central Florida Thursday morning.

Southwest Airlines told FOX Business that the airline canceled 160 of its more than 3,800 flights systemwide in response to the storm. The carrier announced on its website that a dozen airports in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and the Bahamas could experience flight diversions, cancellations and delays.

JetBlue told FOX Business that it canceled approximately 300 flights through Friday but that its team is working to assist affected customers with rescheduling flights or refunds.

"For existing customers with scheduled flights through cities affected by the projected path of the storm, JetBlue continues to waive change fees and differences in airfare for rebooking," a JetBlue spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines said it proactively canceled flights late Wednesday and into Thursday at certain airports in the Bahamas and in several Florida cities. The carrier also warned that "additional cancelations at other airports are possible depending on the duration, trajectory and severity of the storm."

American Airlines proactively issued a travel alert for 23 of its airports in the eastern Caribbean and Florida, which will allow customers whose travel plans are affected by the storm to rebook for free.

Similarly, United Airlines told FOX Business that it issued travel waivers for certain customers and said it will adjust its schedules in regions of the country impacted by severe weather.

The Orlando International Airport ceased all commercial operations Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.

The airport tweeted on Thursday morning that It's still "experiencing strong wind gusts" and will remain closed until it's safe for employees to do a damage assessment.

Meanwhile, Tampa International Airport said it remains open but is expecting "increasing delays and cancellations due to the storm."

Palm Beach International Airport, which ceased operations on Wednesday, announced on Facebook that it will reopen Thursday morning.

