Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread: 5 alternatives to recalled treadmills

With Peloton issuing a voluntary recall on its treadmill products, consumers may find themselves looking for alternatives to the running equipment.

The connected fitness company on Wednesday issued an apology for waiting to recall its $4,295 Tread+ and its $2,495 Tread, around 125,000 units in total, weeks after the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urged users to stop using the equipment.

Peloton and the CPSC said that anyone who purchased its treadmill products should contact the company for a refund.

For those looking for other options, here are the best alternatives for at-home running workouts.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill

This treadmill was optimized for going the distance with a 10% incline level. It includes a 1-month individual membership to its live workouts with Bluetooth connected capabilities. It features interval and endurance training and a 20’’ x 55’’ tread belt for ample leg and elbow room to run and an automatically adjusted incline and decline levels based on the workout routine. Users have 90 days to return the machine.

Price: $999

The ProForm 505 CST

This treadmill, with a 325-pound weight capacity, runs up to 10 miles per hour and also features inclines up to 10%. The machine, which requires a subscription, has Bluetooth capability, allowing users to connect with their own tablet and try an iFit class or opt to run a trail via Google Maps. It comes with a 55-inch tread belt that folds up for optimal storage space. And for runners looking for a soft landing, the machine promises comfortable cushioning. The ProForm 505 CST comes with 18 workout apps and incline training for users looking to keep on climbing.

Price: $999

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Treadmill

This treadmill is all about its incline. It features an auto incline for a more intense walk or run, or users have the option to change the incline and speed manually. It enables Bluetooth and features 12% incline levels and speed ranges from 1 to 8 miles per hour.

Price: $476.09

Bowflex Treadmill 22

This treadmill doubles as a home entertainment center with an adjustable 22-inch HD screen where users can stream services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+. It features up to 12-mile-per-hour running and an incline that goes up to 20%. It also includes on-demand access to the fitness class JRNY.

Price: $2,699

Xterra TRX3500 Folding Treadmill

The Xterra Fitness Folding Treadmill has a speed of 0 to 12 miles per hour with an incline that goes up to 12%.