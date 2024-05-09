Travis Kelce jersey wouldn’t have hit Goldin 100 auction list without Taylor Swift 'boost,' says Ken Goldin

The gear of three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce s growing in value.

Goldin Auctions launched its second annual Goldin 100 event in New York, which displays the rarest and most valuable collectibles of the year in a variety of categories.

The 2024 auction pulled in a Travis Kelce rarity: his 2014 first-year jersey with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tight end scored his first career touchdown catch while wearing No. 87, which was chosen by Goldin for its exclusive event.

Ken Goldin, CEO and founder of Goldin Auctions, told Fox News Digital in an interview that Kelce might not have been featured in the Goldin 100 if it weren't for his enhanced fame as a result of his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"His worldwide popularity and familiarity with everybody, due to Taylor Swift, has really boosted his prices and interest," he said.

"If we were doing this event a year ago, we would not [have] consider[ed] a Travis Kelce item as … one of the 100 best."

Goldin reported that he’s "100%" seeing an increased interest in Kelce collectibles.

While Goldin projected that Kelce is "going to be a Hall of Famer" as one of the "greatest tight ends of all time," he said there’s more to his jersey than its existence as a "great item."

"Maybe Taylor Swift will buy it and give it back to him as a present," Goldin said, laughing.

"We’ll see."

The Goldin 100 is currently live at goldin.com, where bidding will continue on all items through June 1.