Spring, summer travelers encouraged to pack carbon monoxide alarms

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday that travelers should take a carbon monoxide alarm with them on their trip.

It's not the usual item you'd see on a travel itinerary, but safety regulators noted that hotels and vacation rentals may not have working carbon monoxide alarms.

"Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas you can't see or smell," the agency tweeted. "If you're traveling this spring or summer, make sure you pack a carbon monoxide alarm."

The CPSC said that the gas is known as the 'Invisible Killer" because it is a colorless, odorless and poisonous gas.

Every year, more than 150 people throughout the U.S. die from accidental non-fire-related carbon monoxide poisoning associated with consumer products, including generators, according to the CPSC.

According to the latest data from the CPSC, there were 168 incidents resulting in an estimated 250 unintentional non-fire carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in 2019 that were associated with the use of consumer products.

On its website, the agency noted that consumers should be aware of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. These include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness and confusion.

"If you suspect CO poisoning, get outside to fresh air immediately, and then call 911," the agency said.

The agency's Twitter notice comes just ahead of the busiest travel season. In fact, AAA said the demand for "Spring Break vacations signals a busy summer travel season."