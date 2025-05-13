Travel experts break down the top credit cards to maximize summer vacation savings

The busy summer travel season will soon get underway at a time when consumer wallets continue to be stretched. Spending on the right credit card, though, could enable people to stretch their budgets by helping them earn deep discounts and valuable perks.

Several travel experts told FOX Business that the "best travel credit card" doesn't exist, but rather depends on someone's travel style and home airport. There are a number of cards with a variety of benefits for different types of people, from the points-savvy traveler to someone looking to save a few bucks on a quick trip.

Chris Henderson, managing editor of travel website The Points Guy, told FOX Business that having one premium credit card that earns points that can be transferred to various airline and hotel programs is probably the best strategy for most people.

While Henderson said he has 27 cards, all of which he knows how to maximize, "most people shouldn’t try to get too tricky."

"Just get one that has a lot of flexibility and a lot of perks that you can rely on," he said.

In the event that someone is particularly loyal to an airline, it makes sense to have an airline co-branded card, which can offer perks like lounge access, priority boarding and free bags, according to Henderson.

Different cards for different needs

American Express Platinum

Henderson placed the American Express Platinum card at the top of his list, though he admitted it "comes with an absolutely insane annual fee."

Nerd Wallet travel expert Sally French said this card isn't for "points beginners – it’s for someone who wants to travel like a VIP and is willing to pay for it." The nearly $700 annual fee may not be worth it for many people, she added.

However, Henderson said he can justify the cost given the significant number of perks it has. He also noted that card users shouldn't be afraid of annual fees because it often makes the card more valuable. There can also be big sign-up bonuses.

For American Express Platinum, cardholders will get $200 in rideshare credits, $200 in digital subscription credits, $200 in hotel credits and $200 in airline fee credits, which is already more than the annual fee, according to Henderson.

The card also comes with hotel and car rental elite status and access to Fine Hotels and Resorts, where you can book hotels, earn points and get extra perks, according to Henderson. You can also transfer your points to 18 partner airlines and hotels.

Among its perks, it also includes access to the AmEx Centurion Lounge network.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

French told FOX Business that while this is "largely considered a cash-back credit card as opposed to a travel credit card," it can benefit travelers, especially if paired with a Chase Sapphire card.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited card earns 1.5% cash back and even more on certain bonus categories, and it comes with no annual fee. Points accrued on a Chase Sapphire card can be transferred to travel partners or redeemed in Chase’s travel portal for higher value.

Capital One Venture Rewards

"Some people don’t want to deal with transfer partners or award charts – they just want to book travel and get rewarded. This card is for them," French said.

The card earns two-times miles on purchases, which can be used as a "travel eraser" to pay yourself back for travel purchases such as flights and hotels.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

French recommends this card for beginner-to-intermediate travelers looking for serious points value as it offers points on travel and dining. Its points are also worth 25% more when redeemed through the Chase Travel Portal. There is also a limited-time, 100,000 sign-up bonus, which is notably high, French said.

"This is the go-to travel credit card I recommend to most people," she said.

Capital One Venture X Rewards

French considers this card a "great middle ground between something like a no or low-annual fee card, without teetering into coupon book territory."

She said the $395 annual fee can be offset with a $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel, plus a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, which is worth about $100.

Cardholders also get unlimited Priority Pass and Capital One Lounge access.