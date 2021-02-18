Winter storms hinder travel plans, lead to flight delays and cancellations

The extreme winter weather hitting a swath of the country this week continues to jeopardize travel plans with many major airports cautioning that flight delays and cancellations will extend into Thursday and Friday.

Ice and snow will make travel difficult over parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. By 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, more than 2,600 flights in, out and across the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks worldwide flight traffic data in real-time. Meanwhile, more than 770 flights have been delayed, according to the data.

LaGuardia Airport in New York City already reported approximately 100 flight cancellations "due to weather conditions."

Airport officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport, located roughly 10 miles from LaGuardia, also cautioned that the region might see more than 6 inches of snow, which is expected to "impact flight activity."

"The extent of it is uncertain so travelers should confirm flight status with their airlines before going to #JFK," the airport tweeted.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey tweeted that 162 flights have already been canceled as of due to the "significant snowfall."

Philadelphia International Airport announced that a winter storm warning is in effect until Friday morning, which may impact flights into and out of the airport.

"Those with plans to fly to or from PHL or picking up passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight cancellations and delays," the airport tweeted.

In Chicago, O'Hare International Airport is seeing more than 50 cancellations as of 9 a.m. Meanwhile, Chicago Midway International Airport is experiencing about 20, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Ronald Reagan National Airport and the Washington Dulles International Airport in the Washington, D.C.-area issued the same travel notice Thursday, saying that the weather is impacting "some flights this morning."

Both airports are urging passengers to check with their airline before heading out.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a notice for the entire mid-Atlantic region. The agency said winter storms may bring ice to the area through Friday and passengers should check their flight status. If their flight isn't canceled, they should be wary of slippery roads.

Amtrak is also modifying its schedule Thursday and Friday due to the "severe weather expected to impact parts of the mid-Atlantic region."

While some trains will run on a modified schedule, others will be completely canceled out of the safety of employees and customers, the company said.

Fox News' Janice Dean contributed to this report.