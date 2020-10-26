Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls

Trader Joe's gluten-free halibut recalled over undeclared allergens

Trader Joe's said all affected products have been removed from stores and destroyed

A Washington state-based seafood company is recalling more than 4,450 pounds of Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Battered Halibut because the product contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens. The product, which is sold in 10-oz. boxes could pose a serious risk to consumers with such allergies.

The fish, sold in Trader Joe’s locations across Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin, is marked with SKU 00503822.

The package has code 537312620 and is marked with a best by date of Nov. 5, 2021, according to the FDA recall notice. 

The product is sold in 10 oz. packages under the Trader Joe's brand. (Trader Joe's)

In a separate recall notice posted to its website, Trader Joe’s said all affected products had been removed from stores and destroyed.

While no illnesses related to the recall have been reported, Orca Bay Foods urges customers to return the impacted product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact the company at 1-800-932-ORCA or Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817.