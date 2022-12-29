Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Pennsylvania

Hershey sued for allegedly selling lead and cadmium-filled dark chocolate

New Yorker claims he would never had purchased Hershey's dark chocolate had he known what the metal composition was.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Pennsylvania-based chocolatier Hershey has been sued by a consumer for allegedly selling lead and cadmium-filled dark chocolate, according to reports.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Nassau County, New York resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed the proposed class action lawsuit against Hershey in federal court in Central Islip, New York on Wednesday.

Hershey

Signage stands on display outside Hershey Co. headquarters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Friday, July 13, 2018. Hershey Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 26. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the suit, Lazazzaro claims he would not have purchased Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily’s Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa and Lily’s Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% had he known through a disclosure from Hershey that these products contained metals.

HERSHEY'S TURNAROUND STORY ISN'T SWEET. IT'S SALTY

The suit comes two weeks after an article from Consumer Reports revealed scientific test results of 28 dark chocolate bars, specifically looking for lead and cadmium.

Each of the bars contained heavy metals, the report showed, with 23 of the chocolate bars from brands like Trader Joe’s Godiva, Dove and Lindt containing potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both, for those who eat an ounce of chocolate a day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

But three of the bars – Hershey’s Special Dark Bark, Lily’s 70% bar and Lily’s 85% bar – were high in lead, with the latter being high in cadmium as well, according to the article.

Lazazzaro is seeking at least $5 million in damages through the potential class action lawsuit, including at least $500 per transaction, which is allowed under the law in New York.

Hersey did not immediately respond to FOX Business.