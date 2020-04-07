Trader Joe's worker dies from coronavirus, store to temporarily close

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Trader Joe's in Scarsdale, New York, has temporarily closed its doors after a staff member with underlying health conditions died Monday from COVID-19.

The location will remain closed until Thursday to give fellow staff members "time to process and grieve," Trader Joe's spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel told the Washington Post.

During this time, all employees will be paid for their scheduled shifts, as well as receive two additional days of paid leave, Friend-Daniel said.

Grocery workers are considered essential amid shelter-in-place orders. On top of long shifts, the job has left many with fears of falling ill or bringing the virus home to loved ones.

Trader Joe's previously noted on its website that all temporarily closed stores will undergo additional cleaning and sanitization.

"At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers," the company previously wrote in a note on its website. With this in mind, we have temporarily closed some stores related to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, including for additional precautionary cleaning and sanitization."

Six other Trader Joe's locations across the country are temporarily closed or are slated to close within the coming weeks for additional cleaning, according to the retailer's website.

