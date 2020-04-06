These grocery stores are closed Easter Sunday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Employees faced with grueling conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic will get some reprieve this Easter Sunday.

Unlike years past, many retailers will close during the holiday to give employees a break from the long hours and high-stress environments.

Trader Joe's announced on its website that all of its stores will be closed on April 12 to give workers "a much needed day of rest." Instead, shoppers are encouraged to fill their "Trader Joe's baskets with Easter fare early."

BJ’s Wholesale Club will also be closing its doors come Sunday. "BJ’s like other retailers has decided to give employees a much needed day off," the retailer announced on its website.

Grocery workers continue to man the frontlines amid worldwide lockdowns as their work has been deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. On top of long shifts, the job has left many with deep fears of falling ill or bringing the virus home to loved ones.

Other retailers such as Publix will also be closed on that day, per tradition.

"Our stores are closed three days each year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas days," Maria Brous, Publix's communications director, told FOX Business Monday. "Historically, we have this time off in order to allow our associates an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. As we are in unprecedented times, we realize social distancing may change the way we celebrate, but we will remain closed for the holiday.

Other retailers set to close on Easter include:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.