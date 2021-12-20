Toyota 'Rickrolled' everyone during its massive electric vehicle reveal

Toyota knows the game, and it's gonna play it.

The automaker's reveal of 15 upcoming electric vehicles last week was no joke, but it hid one.

Among the concepts was a tiny city car called the Micro Box that was shaped like the name suggests and had a QR Code embedded in its front.

Toyota didn't release many details about the vehicle, but the code could be used to enable a car-sharing scheme or other fleet management system. However, it has a very different use for now.

While it's not easily scannable from the images that Toyota released, The Drive was able to manipulate one to make it work. It may wish that it hadn't.

Turns out the code "Rickrolls" the user by opening up the video for the Rick Astley's song "Never Gonna Give You Up" rather than providing any useful information.

It's a classic internet prank that recently drove views of the video to over 1 billion on YouTube.

FOX Business has not been able to confirm if 2007 called Toyota and asked for its meme back.