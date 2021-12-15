Expand / Collapse search
Toyota

Toyota to build record 800,000 vehicles in January

Automaker has secured enough semiconductor chips for production

Toyota is getting back to business.

Toyota expects to build 800,000 vehicles in January. (Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The automaker has been working to secure its supplies of semiconductor chips and now says it plans to build 800,000 vehicles in January, which would be an all-time record for the month, according to Reuters.

The figure is 60,000 higher than this January's output. Toyota expects to lose 14,000 units of planned production in December before ramping back up.

Toyota

Toyota's global sales are set to be down 500,000 in 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Toyota said it now expects to build 9 million vehicles during the current fiscal year, which is down from 9.5 million cars in 2020 and 10.7 million in 2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 180.78 +4.66 +2.65%

Nevertheless, it is on track to be the world's largest automaker in 2021 as the shortage of chips and other parts has hampered production across the industry.

Toyota electric models

Toyota plans to introduce 15 electric models by 2025. (Toyota)

Toyota's announcement comes a day after it revealed a new $70 billion plan to electrify its lineup, which includes the launch of 15 all-electric vehicles by 2025.