Toyota is still outselling General Motors in 2022

Toyota keeping the lead it took in 2021

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 1. video

After becoming the bestselling automaker in the U.S. last year, Toyota has remained in the top spot through the first quarter of 2022.

The Toyota logo on a Texas dealership

Toyota outsold General Motors through the first three months of 2022. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Toyota sold 514,592 vehicles through March to edge out GM's total of 512,946. Both were down significantly compared to the same period last year as supply chain issues continue to hamper production, dropping by 14.7% and 20.1%, respectively.

The 2022 Toyota Rav4

The Toyota Rav4 is Toyota's best-seller so far in 2022. (Toyota)

Sales were down over 10% on average among the automakers who reported early Friday.

The 2022 Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 has helped increase sales for the Korean luxury brand. (Genesis)

Hyundai and Mazda fared the best among major brands with drops of 4.3% and 1.2%, while the Genesis luxury brand had an increase of 42.6% after expanding its lineup with several new models.

General Motors did note that supplies and production have improved and predicts full year sales for the industry to be higher than 2021's result of 15 million thanks to strong demand.