Toyota is still outselling General Motors in 2022

After becoming the bestselling automaker in the U.S. last year, Toyota has remained in the top spot through the first quarter of 2022.

Toyota sold 514,592 vehicles through March to edge out GM's total of 512,946. Both were down significantly compared to the same period last year as supply chain issues continue to hamper production, dropping by 14.7% and 20.1%, respectively.

Sales were down over 10% on average among the automakers who reported early Friday.

Hyundai and Mazda fared the best among major brands with drops of 4.3% and 1.2%, while the Genesis luxury brand had an increase of 42.6% after expanding its lineup with several new models.

General Motors did note that supplies and production have improved and predicts full year sales for the industry to be higher than 2021's result of 15 million thanks to strong demand.