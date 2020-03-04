Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Toyota recalls 1M more cars due to fuel pump issues

A number of Toyota and Lexus luxury vehicles made the recall list

Associated Press
close
FOX Business Briefs: Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall, increasing the risk of crashing; Americans are reportedly drinking less wine for the first time in 25 years.video

Toyota announces huge recall; Americans are drinking less wine

FOX Business Briefs: Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall, increasing the risk of crashing; Americans are reportedly drinking less wine for the first time in 25 years.

DETROIT — Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.

Continue Reading Below

The company said Wednesday that the added vehicles bring the total to 1.8 million.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TMTOYOTA MOTOR130.30-0.65-0.50%

In January Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems. Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn't say if there have been any. The automaker said Wednesday that about 118,000 vehicles in the January recall shouldn't have been included.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs, minivans and cars across the model lineups of Toyota and its Lexus luxury vehicle brand.

The company says owners of vehicles not involved in the January recall will be notified in early May about when to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

FORD RECALLS F-150 PICKUP TRUCKS TO FIX HEADLIGHTS PROBLEM

FBN's Grady Trimble talks to Toyota Indiana President Millie Marshall about the challenges for the automaker hiring for plants such as the one in Princeton, Indiana.Video

Models now included in the recall are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra vehicles, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Also covered are the 2013-2015 Lexus LS 460, the 2013-2014 Lexus GS 350, the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and Lexus IS-F, the 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570. Other vehicles include the 2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350, the 2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t, the 2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350, and the 2018 Lexus GS 300.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS