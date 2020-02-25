Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford recalls popular pickup trucks to fix headlights problem

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years

Associated Press
close
Tesla is recalling Model X SUVs built before October of 2016 over corrosive bolts and messaging service WhatsApp hits 2 billion users. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Tesla recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs over power steering problems

Tesla is recalling Model X SUVs built before October of 2016 over corrosive bolts and messaging service WhatsApp hits 2 billion users. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

Continue Reading Below

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS