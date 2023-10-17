Top zip codes in America for trick-or-treating, according to Instacart

Instacart has created something to pique your interest in spooky season: a list of the top spots to trick-or-treat in the United States.

"For the first time ever, we're introducing a tool that lets you enter your zip code to discover your area’s ‘Scare Score.’ This score, determined by analyzing candy, costume, and decor purchases via Instacart, rates your community’s Halloween spirit — and shows the top candies in your zip code, so you know which treats your neighbors are most likely going to be handing out," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, said in a company blog post.

"You can also use it to pinpoint the places in your city with the highest Scare Scores — aka the ultimate trick-or-treating destinations," she continued, adding that with this unique metric, Instacart has also identified "Halloween’s Best Haunts" which is the top 10 zip codes boasting the highest Scare Scores.

As Romaniuk explained, the Scare Score assesses customers' purchases to reveal top areas with exceptional Halloween spirit. Among the top 10, Instacart found that two zip codes in Utah and three in Texas dominate the top half of Halloween's Best Haunts.

"Additionally, two zip codes in both California and New Jersey, along with one zip code in Illinois, make appearances in the second half of the list," Romaniuk shared with FOX Business.

"Collectively, these areas prove to be prime trick-or-treating destinations," she added.

Does a destination by you make this exclusive list?

Here are the top 10 zip codes on Instacart's list of 30 top places for trick-or-treating.



1. 84043 (Lehi, Utah)

2. 75205 (Dallas, Texas)

3. 77024 (Houston, Texas)

4. 76092 (Southlake, Texas)

5. 84045 (Saratoga Springs, Utah)

6. 60606 (Chicago, Illinois)

7. 92223 (Beaumont, California)

8. 11530 (Garden City, New York)

9. 08057 (Moorestown, New Jersey)

10. 93536 (Lancaster, Georgia)

If you can’t get enough of Halloween, consider visiting some of these areas to scope out the the festive decorations.

You can see where your own community lands by popping any zip code into the location widget on Instacart's website.

For more information, visit trickortreat.instacart.com.