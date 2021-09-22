Top startup ideas for entrepreneurs of all ages to make money

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many aren’t searching for traditional jobs like they used to.

A new entrepreneurial spirit has emerged, with a focus on more flexibility and work-life balance than the traditional nine-to-five provides.

Many young professionals today are interested in starting their own business, but they feel the market has become too saturated, fearing that every lucrative business idea has already been taken.

Even though it may seem this is the case, it is still entirely possible to develop a unique business idea that could turn a profit.

You don’t necessarily have to come up with a new idea. Instead, you could improve on products and services that already exist and add your own unique twist to them.

Additionally, being self-employed brings a lot of benefits to the table. With the freedom to make business decisions for yourself, along with your own schedule and work environment, starting your own business is said to bring greater job satisfaction and higher earning potential.

The problem is many don’t know where to begin.

No matter what age, anyone can start their own business. It’s just a matter of deciding what that business should be and which industries are the most profitable, as well as finding your own unique niche.

Luckily, Nerdwallet has made the search easier for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, but are unsure what to do.

The personal finance company found 40 of the best startup ideas to make money in 2021, spanning a wide range of industries and career areas.

Here are the top 10 best startup ideas for making money in 2021.

Organize specialty travel tours

As travel starts to bounce back, creating specialized travel tours to cater to individual preferences, including specific age groups, solo travelers or a group of travelers — and even particular diets — could all garner a lot of success.

Create an airport-centric app

Airport apps exist, but not ones that help travelers navigate unfamiliar airports with real-time information. Developing an all-in-one app that shows amenities, TSA wait times, airport maps and ground transportation options could help solve that issue.

Become a destination wedding planner

If you want to help relieve couples' stress and enjoy a bit of a vacation yourself in a new and exciting place, this could be the business for you.

Make local guides

Help tourists experience off-the-beaten-path adventures in your area by making themed guides, highlighting attractions, as well as partnering with local businesses to promote your startup. This could help you learn new things about your area too, which is always a plus.

Create a local grocery store service

For this business venture, all you would really need is a vehicle and cell phone to get started. With minimal setup costs, you could help senior citizens and those who can’t find the time to grocery shop, serving your broader community.

Start an event planning company

People could always use extra assistance when planning an event. With careful research and good networking, this startup could become a big success, not to mention the flexibility you could have if you run it remotely.

Open a co-working space

With the rise in remote work opportunities, creating a modern co-working space could be a big hit. Set this business up for success by picking a convenient location, without forgetting to consider the local impact, as well as building it out with highly sought-after amenities.

Start a meal prep business

People are busier now more than ever. An estimated 1.9 billion Americans order takeout for meals. To make lives easier, you could start a meal prep business that caters to specialized diets and lifestyles. Today, with many living busy lives, while also being more health-conscious, there's a good chance you could start to see the money flow in early on.

Create a food waste solution

Make a positive impact on the food system and environment by focusing on reducing food waste. Grocery stores and restaurants will thank you for saving them money. Not to mention, you won’t have to worry about a lack of funding for this venture.

Capitalize on plant-based foods

The plant-based market grew to over $3.7 billion in 2018 and continues to expand, with more food options than one could imagine. With people becoming more health-conscious in terms of their diets and food choices, this business could be the key to a successful career.

