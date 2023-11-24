Expand / Collapse search
The top ski resorts in the US, Canada

Snowmass, Whistler Blackcomb and Deer Valley ranked among the top 10 ski resorts

A ski resort nestled in western Colorado is being ranked the best of its kind in the U.S. and Canada, according to a recent report.

Conde Nast Traveler ranked the top North American ski resorts as part of its 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards using input that readers gave through a yearly survey. 

Snowmass took the top spot on the list in 2023, moving up from the No. 2 position it held last year. The ski area at Snowmass consists of a 4,406-foot elevation drop and 3,342 acres of terrain, according to the resort's website. It features 98 trails and 21 chairlifts on a 12,510-foot-high mountain.

Snowmass

Skiers at Snowmass ski resort on Dec. 8, 2012, in Aspen, Colorado. (Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Other ski resorts in the top 10 include:

2. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

Whistler Blackcomb ski resort Canada

Whistler Mountain at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort from Blackcomb Mountain, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

3. Deer Valley, Utah

Deer Valley Utah ski resort

A view of the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in the Wasatch Mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah. (iStock / iStock)

4. Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Vermont

Smugglers' Notch village Vermont

The courtyard in the center of Smugglers' Notch Resort's village in Vermont. (Smugglers' Notch Resort / Fox News)

5. Aspen Mountain, Colorado

Aspen Mountain Colorado

Aspen Mountain seen on March 9, 2006 in Aspen, Colorado. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images)

6. Big White, British Columbia, Canada

Big White ski resort Canada

A view of the Big White ski resort in British Columbia, Canada. (iStock / iStock)

7. Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Idaho skiing resort

The Roundhouse Express Gondola at the Sun Valley ski resort in Idaho on Jan. 27, 2023. (iStock / iStock)

8. Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Mount Washington Resort New Hampshire

The Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire White Mountains. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images / Getty Images)

9. Marmot Basin, Alberta

Marmot Basin ski resort Canada

People riding a slope at the Marmot Basin ski resort at Jasper National Park on Nov. 18, 2014 in Jasper, Canada. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

10. Killington, Vermont

Killington Vermont ski resort

A view from the top of the mountain at Killington ski resort in Vermont. (iStock / iStock)

Many resorts often start letting skiers hit the slopes in November or December, according to Powder Magazine.