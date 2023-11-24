The top ski resorts in the US, Canada

A ski resort nestled in western Colorado is being ranked the best of its kind in the U.S. and Canada, according to a recent report.

Conde Nast Traveler ranked the top North American ski resorts as part of its 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards using input that readers gave through a yearly survey.

Snowmass took the top spot on the list in 2023, moving up from the No. 2 position it held last year. The ski area at Snowmass consists of a 4,406-foot elevation drop and 3,342 acres of terrain, according to the resort's website. It features 98 trails and 21 chairlifts on a 12,510-foot-high mountain.

Other ski resorts in the top 10 include:

2. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

3. Deer Valley, Utah

4. Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Vermont

5. Aspen Mountain, Colorado

6. Big White, British Columbia, Canada

7. Sun Valley, Idaho

8. Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

9. Marmot Basin, Alberta

10. Killington, Vermont

Many resorts often start letting skiers hit the slopes in November or December, according to Powder Magazine.