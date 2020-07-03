Top-selling fireworks for Fourth of July

This Fourth of July, retail fireworks sales are booming more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, demand for DIY firework shows is so high that Phantom Fireworks has estimated, based on anecdotal reports, that about 40 percent of its customers are buying for the first time, vice president William Weimer told FOX Business.

The cancellation of public fireworks displays to curb infection risk during the COVID-19 pandemic is the main driver for the shift in sales.

“People are taking the celebration home to their backyards with friends and family,” Jake’s Fireworks Director of Digital Marketing Devon Krusich told FOX Business. “[COVID-19 is] not stopping people from celebrating Independence Day. The celebration for some is moving from a city event back to their neighborhood.”

Here are the top-selling fireworks for the Fourth of July 2020, according to Phantom Fireworks and Jake’s Fireworks.

Excalibur Platinum Artillery Shells & Excalibur Fireworks Artillery Shells: These two top-selling kits offer 24 five-inch canister shells that burst at a height of more than 250 feet and can reach more than 200 feet wide.

Phantom Brand Pyrotechnic Motherlode: This top-selling kit is a 500-gram repeater that shoots off gold crackling stars and a timed floral finale barrage. In total, there are 16 shots.

World Class Fireworks One Bad Mother: This top-selling kit offers 16 crackling flower fireworks that go up approximately 150 to 200 feet and burst at 100 to 150 feet in width. It is characterized as a “huge three-shot finale” by Jake’s Fireworks.

Phantom Brand X-9 Panoramic Finale: This top-selling 500-gram repeater kit is said to offer “huge finale bursts” that are timed and angled, according to Phantom. It shoots off fireworks in color effects including red, green, blue waves with glitter and silver chrysanthemums.

World Class Fireworks Folds of Honor: This top-selling kit is made up of red, white and blue finale fireworks. It’s such a popular pick that Jake’s Fireworks has donated more than $1 million to the Folds of Honor Foundation, which benefits military families.

Phantom Brands Phandemonium: This top-seller stands out from Phantom’s other kits as a customer favorite on the Fourth of July due to its “panoramic volley of red, white and blue pearls.” There are also crackling chrysanthemum effects with a surprise finale in this 205-shot barrage.

World Class Fireworks Bite Your Tushy: This top-selling kit offers a colorful show with 24 shots with glitter, scream and tail effects. The colors it erupts in are red, green, silver, yellow, blue and pink.

Phantom Brands Raptor: This top-selling 200-gram repeater offers 19 shots of “silver crackling comets, aerial spinners, and gold flying fish.” The show finishes off with a floral break of red and green.

World Class Fireworks Loyal to None: This top-selling kit comes in a 500-gram “cake” and fires 33 shots at approximately 150 to 200 feet in the air. The colors are red, silver, purple, gold and blue while the effects are crackling, fish, pearls and tips.

Phantom Brands Wickedly Awesome: This top-selling kit is loaded with 115 shots that fire out in a Mega Z-style with crackling stars, peacock tail mine and color palm effects.

World Class Fireworks Just Hanging: This top-selling kit is characterized as a show starter by Jake’s Fireworks, which offers 25 shots in the colors orange and white.

