These are the top public universities in the US – and how much they cost

UCLA has been deemed the best public university in the nation for the fourth year in a row, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings.

The price to go there? According to the report, UCLA's in-state tuition and fees are $13,226 while out-of-state tuition and fees are $42,980. Room and board cost about an extra $16,104 per year, according to U.S. News.

Continue Reading Below

THE 10 COLLEGES RECEIVING THE MOST CORONAVIRUS AID FROM THE CARES ACT

The school sits within the Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood, just five miles from the Pacific Ocean. The urban campus spans roughly 419 acres and total enrollment exceeds 45,000.

WHAT ARE THE TOP 20 LAW SCHOOLS IN THE US?

This year, the ranking addresses important issues directly impacting students and their families, according to U.S. News. The report took into consideration timely topics such as student debt, social mobility and test-blind admissions policies.

THESE UNIVERSITIES HAVE THE HIGHEST ENDOWMENTS

Here are the top 10 best public universities and how much it costs to go to each, according to U.S. News (tuition and fees are estimates based on what universities reported to the outlet):

1. UCLA

2. University of California Berkeley

The in-state tuition and fees for UC Berkeley are $14,226. Its out-of-state tuition and fees are $43,980 while room and board are an extra $19,556 per year, according to U.S. News. The campus overlooks the San Francisco Bay and spans 1,232 acres. The school's total enrollment is 43,695.

3. University of Michigan

The school's in-state tuition and fees are $15,948 and its out-of-state tuition and fees are $52,266. Room and board is an extra $12,224 per year. The institution sits about 45 minutes from Detroit. The urban campus is 3,207 acres and has a total enrollment of 48,090.

4. The University of Virginia

The school's in-state tuition and fees are $18,878 and its out-of-state tuition and fees are $52,957. Room and board cost an extra $12,350 per year, according to U.S. News. The campus is located in Charlottesville and spans 1,682 acres. The school's total enrollment is 25,018.

5. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The school costs $9,021 for in-state tuition and fees. Meanwhile, out-of-state tuition and fees are $36,200. Room and board cost an extra $11,740. The suburban campus is in Chapel Hill and spans 729 acres. The school's total enrollment is 30,151.

6. The University of California Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara's in-state tuition and fees are $14,391 and its out-of-state tuition and fees are $44,145. Room and board are an extra $15,389 per year. The campus is about 100 miles up the coast from Los Angeles and is roughly 989 acres. The school has a total enrollment of 26,314.

7. The University of Florida

The school's in-state tuition and fees are $6,380 and its out-of-state tuition and fees are $28,658. Room and board are an additional cost of $10,590 per year. The suburban campus is about two miles away from downtown Gainesville and spans 2,000 acres. The school's total enrollment is 52,407.

8. Georgia Institute of Technology

In-state tuition and fees for the Georgia Institute of Technology are $12,682 per year. Out-of-state tuition and fees are $33,794. Room and board are an extra $14,830 per year. Georgia Tech is located in the heart of Atlanta and its campus spans about 400 acres. The school has a total enrollment of 36,127.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

9. The University of California Irvine

In-state tuition and fees for the school are $13,932 while out-of-state tuition and fees are $43,686. Room and board cost an extra $16,561 per year. The research institution sits within Orange County with a campus size of about 1,475 acres. The school's total enrollment is 36,908.

10. The University of California San Diego

The school's in-state tuition and fees are $14,451 and out-of-state tuition and fees are $44,205. Room and board are an extra cost of $14,680. The school lies alongside the Pacific Ocean in the La Jolla community of San Diego with a campus size of about 1,976 acres. The school's total enrollment is 38,396.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS