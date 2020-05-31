What are the top 20 law schools in the US?

This year’s top-ranked law schools in the country are scattered throughout the U.S. and range in price from roughly $36,400 to more than $72,000 per year, according to a report.

U.S. News and World Report’s list of “2021 Best Law Schools,” which was released in March, examines a dozen different components of American Bar Association-accredited law schools to determine how each ranks among the others. The information was collected at the end of 2019 into the beginning of 2020.

Here are the top 20 law schools for 2021, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Yale University - New Haven, Conn.

2. Stanford University - Stanford, Calif.

3. Harvard University - Cambridge, Mass.

Tied for 4th: Columbia University - New York, N.Y. and University of Chicago - Chicago, Il.

6. New York University - New York, N.Y.

7. University of Pennsylvania (Carey Law School) - Philadelphia, Pa.

8. University of Virginia - Charlottesville, Va.

9. Northwestern University (Pritzker School of Law) - Chicago, Il. (tie)

9. University of California – Berkeley - Berkeley, Calif. (tie)

9. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Mich. (tie)

12. Duke University - Durham, N.C.

13. Cornell University - Ithaca, N.Y.

14. Georgetown University - Washington, D.C.

15. University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, Calif.

16. University of Texas at Austin - Austin, Texas

17. Washington University - St. Louis, Mo.

Tied for 18th: University of Southern California (Gould School of Law) - Los Angeles, Calif. and Vanderbilt University - Nashville, Tenn.

20. Boston University, Boston, M.A.

