Looking for love in all the wrong places? Try your phone

You've heard of love in the air, but these days it is more likely to be found in the palm of your hand.

Dating apps — found in your smartphone's app store — have the power to convince you that true love is just one swipe away. However, just as easily, these pocket-sized "wingmen" have the ability to make you feel like a wallflower at a high school dance.

But love them or hate them, if you’re single or simply "checking out your options," you’ve probably used them enough to figure out that some are better than others.

But if you’re still not sure which is the best for you or are too fatigued by them to even bother looking, mobile research firm Sensor Tower crunched some data for 2019 that may help. Its analysis showed Tinder, a product of Match Group, was the most tantalizing of the hundreds of apps available. It has been downloaded more than 12 million times in the U.S. alone. This means there are "plenty of fish in the sea," as the old adage goes.

“Tinder ended up revolutionizing the dating world by trying to replicate 'real world meetings' where boy and girl walk into a bar, meet eyes, smile, and strike up a conversation,” said dating coach and president of Smart Dating Academy, Bela Gandhi, who noted that two-thirds of her clients have found love online.

With technology becoming more present within our day-to-day lives it’s no surprise that these apps have proliferated, Gandhi said. America's singles have now created an industry estimated to be worth over $2.5 billion with a predicted annual revenue growth rate of 3.9 percent from 2018 to 2022 in the United States, according to Market Research.

“Since our generation is widely known for using our phones for practically anything, the increasing popularity of dating apps comes as no surprise," said Sunny Chen, Sensor Tower market analyst. "More and more dating apps have popped up within the past few years, and it's almost become a 'norm' for singles to download and check them out."

Regardless of whether we are searching for that lasting love or “something casual,” there are a plethora of free apps giving us unparalleled access to people we may have never met otherwise.

"He asked me for drinks and he thought I was new to the city but I had lived here for three years. I let him think I was new the whole evening...then I told him I lived here for three years. He got comedically mad and now we've been dating for two and a half months. Now he makes me grill cheeses." - Cody — OkCupid, Grindr user

Here are the top 10 dating apps for all those looking for love in the United States in 2019 according to Sensor Tower used data from the Apple App Store, Google Play and other public data from Jan.1 2019, to Dec. 22, 2019, to compile the list.

Tinder

With Tinder seen as “revolutionizing” the dating game, it is no surprise that the location-based dating app came in at number one with more than 12.3 million downloads from both iOS and Andriod users as of Dec. 22, 2019. Since launching in 2012, the company, which dubs itself the “world’s hottest app,” says it sparks connections between more than 26 million people per day.

“Think of us as your most dependable wingmate. Wherever you go, we’ll be there." according to Tinder's website. "If you’re here to meet new people, expand your social network, meet locals when you’re traveling, or just live in the now, you’ve come to the right place,"

Bumble

Bumble comes in at number two with more than 6.6 million downloads. Bumble, similar to Tinder, is a location-based social search engine mobile app. However, unlike its fellow competitors, it reinvented the rules of online dating by giving women the power to initiate the conversation.

“We empower women by giving them the ability to control the conversation when dating, finding friends, and networking online," according to Bumble's website. "Bumble has made it necessary, and therefore acceptable, for women to make the first move."

The company says its "unique" model has helped them “achieve incomparably low reports of harassment and abuse.”

Plenty of Fish

At least one point in your life, usually after a break-up, someone has told you “there are plenty of fish in the sea.” Turns out, a company capitalized on that saying. With just more than 6 million downloads, Plenty of Fish comes in at number three.

Since 2003, the app opens millions of people each day to a sea of conversations, according to the company. The Vancouver-based company, which dubs itself a “true pioneer in free dating” was also acquired by Match Group along with Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and Match.com.

The company claims to connect more than four million people each day.

Hily

Hily comes in at number four with more than 4.6 million downloads. The app employs an artificial intelligence-based algorithm to connect “users who truly fit each other.”

Hily was created in 2007 and, like its fellow competitors, is readily available around the globe. The app was developed to solve many of the issues romantic hopefuls face such as spam and suspicious activity, according to the app's founder Alex Pasikov.

“Our main goal is to create the safest and fastest dating app in the world, where you won’t have to swipe through millions of users to find someone you truly like," said Pasikov.

The company believes geolocation and appearance should not be the only criteria when finding a match. The app pairs people by their lifestyles, backgrounds, and interests, according to the company.

Meet me

With more than 350 employees working to connect users in a safe environment, Meet Me, a product of the Meet Group, comes in at number five. The app has attained more than 3.6 million downloads.

"A sense of belonging isn’t optional — it completes us," Meet Me's website explains. "Every aspect of human life is enhanced by meeting great new people – whether as a casual, fun encounter, a lasting romance, or any of the infinite ways people choose to come together."

The app "designed to meet the universal need for human connection," the company wrote on its website. The app allows users to see each other face to face sort of speak with its video chat and even live stream feature.

Hinge

Hinge, yet another product of Match Group, clocks in at the number six app, which the company “designed to be deleted” has already garnered more than 3.3 million downloads.

The app gives users a sense of someone's personality through their answers to prompted questions and personal information such as religion, height, and politics.

Users of the app told FOX Business the prompts have made this new virtual reality more personal compared to competing apps.

" I like that you can actually showcase your personality. Instead of swiping left or right you can like a specific piece on their profile. I feels more personal." - Clare, Hinge user

Hinge prides itselft on becoming a "power player" in the digital dating scene. It claims that three out of four first dates lead to second dates.

"We quickly learn your type," according to Hinge. "You'll only be introduced to the best people for you.”

"This Irish guy I saw for one night — We were walking around Times Square after dinner and he told me he thought he loved me. I was like: 'No, you don’t.' Needless to say that did not work out." - Victoria, Hinge user

Badoo

Badoo takes the spot as lucky number seven. The app, which is also location-based and uses a mutual-like system, has raked in more than 3.1 million downloads.

The company believes “there is someone for everyone," and claims to be one of the largest social discovery networks in the world due to the tool they crafted for connecting people.

"Our mission is to provide the best technology for people to meet because happiness is better shared," according to Badoo's website.

Match

Match, the website which later developed into a "mobile matchmaker" comes in at number eight with over 2.3 million downloads.

Founded in 1995 with the launch of its website, the company is considered the pioneer of the online dating industry. Like its competitors, the app allows users to check out profiles in their area, exchange messages and see who has looked at their profile.

Match says users can even "get sparks flying with a wink."

"Match is the free dating site where memberships become relationships. Looking anywhere else? You might as well be on Craigslist! Oh snap!" - Match

Zoosk

Zoosk, the online dating company that “personalizes the dating experience" to help romantic hopefuls find the right person, comes in at number nine.

The app, which the company says has more than 35 million members worldwide, has garnered more than 2.3 million downloads.

The company gives users advanced search filters in order to help those sort through their "perfect soulmate." Its mission is to “empower everyone to lead a more fulfilling love life."

OKCupid

The app, which is also operated by Match Group, received more than 2.1 million downloads.

The company believes users should get noticed for who they are, not what they look like.

"On OkCupid, you’re more than just a photo. You have stories to tell, and passions to share, and things to talk about that are more interesting than the weather," OkCupid says.

More than 91 million connections are made every year and roughly 50,000 dates are made every week through the app, according to the company’s website.

If you made it to the end of this piece, it's likely you're thinking about venturing into the world of online dating where Mr. or Ms. "Right" may just be one swipe, tap or virtual wink away.

If so, you may want to upload your profile — and do it fast — because now is peak dating season, according to dating coach Bela Gandhi, who noted the best time of year to date spans from Dec. 26 to roughy Feb. 14.

In fact, we are just days away from Jan. 5, which is projected to be the busiest online dating day of the year and in the history of online dating, according to Match.com.

"To find love in 2020, you'll want to change what you're doing to give you a fresh start because doing the same thing over and over again is the definition of insanity!" - Bela Gandhi, dating coach and president of Smart Dating Academy.

