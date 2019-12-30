Bumble responds after Sharon Stone says dating app blocked her profile

Dating app Bumble said it has taken action after actress Sharon Stone said her account was closed when other users reported it as a fake.

"I went on the Bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey Bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive," Stone, 61, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

She shared a screengrab of the app's "You've been blocked" message.

"Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake," it read.

Bumble responded on Twitter hours later.

"There can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)," Bumble wrote, referencing her iconic role in the 1992 film.

Bumble is just one of many popular dating apps, including Tinder, Hinge and Match. Meanwhile, social media companies like Facebook are getting in on the model. The social media giant launched its new service, Facebook Dating, in September.

