Tony Robbins raises $18M for charity with 60th birthday bash

For his 60th birthday, life coach guru Tony Robbins and his family raised $18 million in an effort to save scores of children from sex trafficking.

Continue Reading Below

On Feb. 29, Robbins, along with his wife, Sage, and their family welcomed more than 3,000 people at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to celebrate her husband's legacy of giving.

"I cannot think of a better way to celebrate this milestone birthday than to support his mission and commitment to OUR, with the goal of saving thousands more children from some of the worst conditions on earth," Sage Robbins said referring to Operation Underground Railroad.

All of the proceeds from the event, which was described as a "force for good," went to support OUR, which works to eradicate child sex trafficking. The goal of the birthday bash was to raise enough money to rescue 10,000 more lives. However, with the donations, including a $5 million contribution from Robbins, they were able to gain enough funds to surpass that goal.

The millions raised will go toward supporting roughly 15,000 children, a spokesperson for Tony Robbins told FOX Business on Friday.

CONOR MCGREGOR WAS WITH TONY ROBBINS IN LEAD-UP TO UFC 246 VICTORY

"We are forever grateful to Tony and Sage and their unwavering commitment to help us put an end to modern-day slavery," Tim Ballard, OUR founder and former special agent for the Department of Homeland Security, said. "With the funds from this event, OUR will be able to rescue more children, enter new countries and change thousands of lives."

Not only have the Robbinses contributed toward the rescue and aftercare services for scores women and children throughout the years, but they have also helped fund the arrests of more than 1,500 traffickers, according to his birthday party announcement.

The concert featured performances by Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Cold War Kids, Andy Grammer and Leona Lewis, among others.

Dr. Oz and actress and entertainment reporter Maria Menounos co-hosted the event.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tickets ran from $125 to $5,000. For the "VIP Experience", tickets started at $15,000 to upward of $25,000.

To date, the foundation has rescued thousands of victims and assisted in the arrest of roughly 1,800 traffickers worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS