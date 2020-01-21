McGregor was with Tony Robbins in lead-up to UFC 246 victory

The business of being Conor McGregor requires more than just being a beast in the ring – it apparently also helps to have life coach guru Tony Robbins by your side.

Continue Reading Below

McGregor, 31, defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone only 40 seconds into the first round of Saturday night’s widely viewed UFC fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was the Irishman’s first time back in the ring in 15 months – since his October 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his win, he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani he anticipated an $80 million payout.

While reps for Robbins did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment, the lifestyle and business strategist – who is said to have worked with more than 50 million people over the course of his 40 years in the business – posted his own photo series on Instagram, including a video that showed him in the ring with McGregor and his family immediately following the blowout fight.

CONOR MCGREGOR EXPECTS BIG PAYOUT ON SATURDAY'S UFC RETURN

McGregor's victory was lauded by members of the public and big names alike, including President Trump, who tweeted his congratulations Tuesday morning in response to McGregor’s own message of support for the commander-in-chief.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Robbins has helped other celebrities and all-star athletes, such as musician Pitbull, Aerosmith, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and tennis legend Serena Williams, according to his website.

UFC SIGNS FACEBOOK VIDEO DEAL TO DRIVE PAY-PER-VIEW BUYS: REPORT

McGregor has not been shy about the help he’s received from Robbins in the past, and even his plans for Robbins to be with him at some point in the time leading up to his fight with Cerrone.

“Tony Robbins has been a good man,” he said during a recent interview with ESPN. “He’s a top man. It’s not just words, there’s action in there and the structure in what he’s saying … He’s probably shaping up to be a life coach of mine.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS