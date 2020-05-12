Tony nominee Nick Cordero awake after battle with coronavirus for over a month

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has woken up from a medically-induced coma after battling the coronavirus in the ICU of Cedar Sinai Hospital for the past 42 days. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the good news on Tuesday.

“Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, Dada, is awake!,” Kloots said in an Instagram story.

Kloots wrote in a Instagram post on Monday that the Tony-nominated actor is starting to follow commands from doctors and doing "simple tracking."

"He is very weak, so even just opening his eyes is a struggle but it is happening," Kloots said. "He is starting to wake up!!"

While Kloots said Cordero is "by no means out of the woods yet", she said the news on the actor's mental status is a win.

Kloots has been sharing updates about her husband's condition on her social media as well as requests for prayers, good vibes, and a daily dance to Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

Kloots said in an update over the weekend that she is unsure how Cordero contracted the coronavirus and that he had no pre-existing conditions.

“This disease does not only effect old people,” Kloots said. "This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man!"

In an Instagram post on April 1, Kloots informed her followers that Cordero had entered the ICU the day before after “having a hard time breathing." Cordero was originally diagnosed with pneumonia until testing positive for coronavirus after two negative tests.

"My sweet husband needs your prayers please." Kloots wrote. "He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly."

Since being in the hospital, Cordero was put on a ventilator and dialysis, suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, two mini strokes, septic shock, and much more. On April 18, Cordero underwent leg amputation surgery on his right leg after experiencing a blood clot. He also has needed several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, which Kloots says are "severely damaged."

"[His lungs] look almost like he's been a smoker for 50 years. They're that damaged," Kloots said. "There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don't want holes to be."

Doctors have given Cordero a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart as well as a tracheostomy to help him breathe without a ventilator.

Kloots' stressed the importance for people to follow social distancing guidelines, so that they avoid experiencing what her husband has been through.

"Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES!" she said. "This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through."

Support has poured in for Cordero, Kloots, and their 11-month old son Elvis after friends of the family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover Cordero's medical bills and eventual rehab costs as well as make their new home in Los Angeles wheelchair accessible. The campaign has raised more than $515,000 as of May 12.

Cordero recently moved to Los Angeles to star in "Rock of Ages". He is known for playing "Earl" in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred as "Sonny" in the musical adaption of "A Bronx Tale." In 2014, Cordero played "Cheech" in the musical adaption of Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he earned a 2014 Tony Award nomination. He also has appeared on television in several episodes of CBS' "Blue Bloods.

