Arts

Broadway shows canceled through Labor Day, return date unknown

Performances have been suspended since March 12

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

The lights will go down on Broadway – at least this summer.

All shows will be canceled through Labor Day, the Broadway League, a trade organization that represents producers and theater owners, announced on Tuesday. A date to resume performances, which have been suspended since March 12, is still to be determined.

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return," said Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.