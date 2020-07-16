Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' helmet, Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' camera up for auction

Hundreds of Hollywood's rare and iconic props are hitting the auction block next month including a helmet that Tom Cruise wore in the 1986 film "Top Gun" and a camera Alfred Hitchock used for the 1958 film "Vertigo."

Film and TV memorabilia company Prop Store will auction nearly 900 rare props, costumes and production material from more than 350 films during a two-day event on Aug. 26-27. in Los Angeles.

However, in order to adhere to social distancing mandates, the event will be live-streamed to allow participants to bid for themselves. Bidding will be online, by phone or in absentee, Prop Store said.

The fighter pilot helmet was worn by Cruise, who played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, in the first Top Gun's film. The helmet is estimated to be worth between $50,000-$70,000, Prop Store said.

The Vista Vision Motion Picture Camera was used for filming the 1958 psychological thriller directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock. The camera is estimated to be worth between $50,000-$70,000, according to the company.

Overall, the items are expected to notch well more than $6 million, according to Prop Store.

"With star pieces like Tom Cruise’s TOP GUN (1986) helmet and the primary Nostromo filming model from the seminal sci-fi classic ALIEN (1979), this year’s auction collection is one of the most exciting we’ve ever brought under the gavel," Prop Store chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said in a statement.

Prior to the auction, there will be a virtual preview exhibition event on the company's social media channels in order to give consumers a chance to see the props "up close" and ask questions.

Since being founded in 1998, Prop Store claims it has become a leading vendor of original props, costumes and related production material as collectible memorabilia. The company has offices in London and Los Angeles, totaling more than 25,000 square feet of archived props and costumes.

